Beverley Davis
1937 - 2020
Beverley A. Davis
August 26, 1937 ~ March 3, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Beverley A. (Crisp) Davis, was called home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020. She died peacefully at her Myrtle Beach home, surrounded by friends and family. Spending time with family gave her the most joy. When she wasn't with family, she loved to travel and do crossword puzzles.
Beverley was born in Chester, SC but grew up in Asheville, NC.
Beverley is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Don Davis; daughter, Teresa Davis of Hendersonville, NC & Donna Holt of Gaston, SC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth Ehlenbach of Myrtle Beach, Josh Poag of Vale, NC, Savannah Dubs of Gaston, SC; three greatgrandchildren & two brothers.
Beverley is preceded in death by her daughter, Julia Pellerin; son, Gerry Davis; one brother and three sisters.
A Celebration of Beverley's life will be held at a later date. Those details will be announced when finalized.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Memorials in Beverley's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 300 67th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843.651.1440) is honored to assist the family.



Published in The Sun News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
