Beverly B. Dufresne
10-14-1934 Sept. 28, 2019
Barre, VT
Beverly "Bev" Louise Briggs Dufresne, 84, of Myrtle Beach, SC and formerly of Elm Street in Montpelier, died at the home of her daughter Brenda in Barre on Saturday September 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was married to John "Hank" Lawrence Dufresne.
Bev and John moved to Myrtle Beach, SC to pursue their love for golf. She was a member of the Murrells Inlet, SC and was a member of the Surfside Methodist Church, Surfside, SC.
She loved and missed her Myrtle Beach family and friends and her home. They had supported her after the death of Hank and networked to help keep her involved when she had difficulties with her health.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 14th, at Guare & Sons Funeral Home, 30 School Street, Montpelier. Burial will follow the service at Green Mount Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice Inc., 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 or at www.cvhhh.org or to The Central Vermont Humane Society PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601.
Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com and go to Beverly's obituary.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 4, 2019