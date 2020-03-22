Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Sherrill. View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Send Flowers Notice



April 10, 1942-March 14, 2020

Surfside Beach, SC

Beverly J. Sherrill of Surfside Beach, South Carolina passed away in her home on March 14, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1942 in Concord, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Martin Hoyte Joyner and Dorothy Louise Joyner of Cabarrus County. Beverly found great joy in raising her children and always enjoyed volunteering to assist in their activities. While in Cabarrus County she worked at The Savings in Loan of Concord, Cannon School, and ERA Prestige Realty. Through her lifetime she maintained her love of pets and had numerous furry family members. She also kept her involvement in multiple community groups, as well as her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, XI Beta Theta chapter of Cabarrus County, North Carolina. She later remarried and moved to the Grand Strand of South Carolina to be close to her mother and enjoy the beaches. Beverly worked at Expressions and Primarily Pine in Pawleys Island putting to use her sense of style and interior design. Beverly was a Laureate member, Torch Bearer of the Beta Sigma Phi, Preceptor Chi chapter at Myrtle Beach, SC. She and her husband Ron have lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina for twenty years and found their church home at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Beverly is survived by her husband Ronnie James Sherrill and her children: Jina Yelton - Motts and Richard S. Motts of Davidson and David Marc Yelton and family Jennifer Rollerson Yelton and grandson Austin Nathaniel Yelton of Oakland, California. The family would like to thank all the friends, family and medical doctors, as well as care teams that helped us stay strong for her. Collectively we were able to love her through a courageous cancer battle. She ended her life with a remarkable few weeks of joy and fellowship. A celebration of her life will be planned in the future when it is safe to gather folks together. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to be sent to and the All 4 Paws animal rescue in Pawleys Island. An online obit is available at





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.