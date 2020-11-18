Beverly Taylor Helms
June 22, 1942 - November 13, 2020
Murrellls Inlet, South Carolina - Beverly Taylor Helms, 78, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 22, 1942 in Charlotte, NC.
A celebration of Beverly's life will be held 4:00pm Thursday, November 19, 2020 at South Strand Assembly of God, 3507 Hwy 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. A celebration of life will be held in Harrisburg, NC at 2:00pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Harrisburg United Methodist Church, 4560 Highway 49 S, Harrisburg, NC 28075.
