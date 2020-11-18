1/
Beverly Taylor Helms
1942 - 2020
Murrellls Inlet, South Carolina - Beverly Taylor Helms, 78, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 22, 1942 in Charlotte, NC.
A celebration of Beverly's life will be held 4:00pm Thursday, November 19, 2020 at South Strand Assembly of God, 3507 Hwy 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. A celebration of life will be held in Harrisburg, NC at 2:00pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Harrisburg United Methodist Church, 4560 Highway 49 S, Harrisburg, NC 28075.
To view the full obituary and offer online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in The Sun News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
South Strand Assembly of God,
DEC
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Harrisburg United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
