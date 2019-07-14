Bill Gregory Alford
March 8, 1950 - July 12, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Bill G. Alford, 69, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 8, 1950 in Britton's Neck he was the son of the late Leon and Irene Poston Alford.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Deborah Ann Alford, one sister, Dorothy Cooper and one brother, Johnny Alford.
Mr. Alford was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He was the owner and operator of Alford Sign & Crane.
Mr. Alford is survived by one son, Billy L. Alford of Myrtle Beach; two daughters, Sherri L. Alford and Ginger "Gina" I. Boyd both of Myrtle Beach; one brother, Mitchell Alford (Ginger) of Marion; one sister, Emmarie "Rea" Poston (Rev. Lawayne) of Johnsonville; five grandchildren, Aaron M. Boyd, Ashton B. Hyman, Alex A. Alford, Dyllan C. Alford and Phoenix L. Lopez and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Services Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm.
Funeral Services will be held 2pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Henry Ward and Rev. Lawayne Poston officiating.
Burial will follow at Old Neck Cemetery.
Published in The Sun News on July 14, 2019