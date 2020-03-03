William I. "Bill" Jones, Jr.
January 15, 1930 - February 29, 2020
Aynor, SC
William Irving "Bill" Jones, Jr. age 90, of the Cool Springs section of Horry County went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Mr. Jones was born in Marion County, a son of the late William Irving Jones, Sr. and Leila Maude Nichols Jones. He was a member of Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church. He was predeceased by a son, Kim Hardwick Jones, and sisters, Wilma Irville Lane and Mary Kate Benjamin.
Prior to retirement, he was Co-Owner and Operator of Quality Glass. He was also the Owner and Operator of Jones Glass. Mr. Jones was Co-Owner of Jones Construction and Sandhills Farms. He was very active in his church serving in many capacities. Mr. Jones was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a devoted Christian and enjoyed giving and helping others.
Surviving are: his wife of 72 and a half years, Eloise Hardwick Jones; one son, William I. Jones, III (Nancy) of Aynor; one daughter, Catherine Lewis of Aynor; one daughter-in-law, Nancy T. Jones of Aynor; 6 grandchildren, Carlton Lewis (Abi), Angie Jones, Stephanie Todd (Scott), Julie Anne Sarvis (Hal), William I. Jones, IV (Sophia), and Christopher Kim Jones (Alicia); and 12 great grandchildren, Seth Sarvis, Michael Jones, Anderson Jones, Claire Lewis, Carly Sarvis, Cade Lewis, Madelyn Todd, William Jones, V, Braydon Jones, Brynleigh Jones, Preston Jones, and Ellieana Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday from Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church with Sonny Clardy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall from 12:30 - 2:00 PM Tuesday.
Memorials may be sent to Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Nancy Jones, 2640 Garner Road, Aynor, SC 29511.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 3, 2020