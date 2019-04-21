Notice Guest Book View Sign



March 29, 1937-April 19, 2019

Conway

William (Bill) Hickman Long, Jr., age 92, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home in Conway, SC surrounded by family.

Bill was born in Mullins, SC on March 29, 1927, the son of William Hickman Long and Jewel Yullee Gordon Long. He moved to Conway in 1934. He graduated from Conway High School in 1944 while working at Nye's Pharmacy in Conway after school and in the summer time. He enlisted in the

Bill was a member of First Baptist Church in Conway since 1939. He served as a deacon, taught Sunday School, sang in the Chancel Choir, and participated in the Handbell Choir for many years. He joined the Conway

Bill is survived by his wife, Julia Faircloth Long, of 28 years. He is also survived by his three children: Robin F. Duncan and her husband Jennings, Daniel (Danny) F. Faircloth, and Kenyon (Ken) M. Faircloth and his wife Kathy. Bill was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grand children: Kathryn D. Rickert, her husband Doug and their children Audrey, Duncan, Clay, Evelyn, Laura, Mariah, and Julianne; Louise D. Covington, her husband Patrick and their children Gus and Annie; Will Duncan , his wife, Margaret Ann and their daughter Lillian; Margaret Johnston, her husband Shafter and their son Waylon; William Daniel Faircloth; and Karl Maloy Faircloth.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Conway, with Pastor Brian Hoffman, Reverend Rocky Taylor, and Pastor Dave Rickert officiating. A private burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.

The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 603 Elm Street, Conway SC 29526 or to Rotary Club of Conway/Alzheimer's Research Program, P.O. Box 14 Conway, SC 29528.

Please sign the online guest register at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.





William "Bill" H. LongMarch 29, 1937-April 19, 2019ConwayWilliam (Bill) Hickman Long, Jr., age 92, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home in Conway, SC surrounded by family.Bill was born in Mullins, SC on March 29, 1927, the son of William Hickman Long and Jewel Yullee Gordon Long. He moved to Conway in 1934. He graduated from Conway High School in 1944 while working at Nye's Pharmacy in Conway after school and in the summer time. He enlisted in the US Navy in March of 1945, and after boot camp at Bainbridge Naval Training Station, he went to Hospital Corp School. Following his service in the Navy, Bill graduated from the University of South Carolina Pharmacy School in 1950. He worked at Nye's Pharmacy until 1968, after which he became the first full-time pharmacist at Conway Hospital. He worked at Conway Hospital until his retirement in March of 1992.Bill was a member of First Baptist Church in Conway since 1939. He served as a deacon, taught Sunday School, sang in the Chancel Choir, and participated in the Handbell Choir for many years. He joined the Conway Rotary Club in 1964 and had perfect attendance for 55 years. During his tenure in Rotary, he served as Director, Secretary and President. Bill also served one term as the Secretary for Rotary District 7770. Because of his lifelong interest in history and genealogy, he served as Director, Secretary, and President of the Horry County Historical Society and helped with the publication and distribution of the HCHS Quarterly. He was appointed to the Horry County Board of Architectural Review and Historic Preservation in 1987 as a charter member. Bill was a charter member of the General Francis Marion Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and a member of the Col. Lemuel Benton Chapter (SAR). He was also a faithful member of the American Legion Post III.Bill is survived by his wife, Julia Faircloth Long, of 28 years. He is also survived by his three children: Robin F. Duncan and her husband Jennings, Daniel (Danny) F. Faircloth, and Kenyon (Ken) M. Faircloth and his wife Kathy. Bill was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grand children: Kathryn D. Rickert, her husband Doug and their children Audrey, Duncan, Clay, Evelyn, Laura, Mariah, and Julianne; Louise D. Covington, her husband Patrick and their children Gus and Annie; Will Duncan , his wife, Margaret Ann and their daughter Lillian; Margaret Johnston, her husband Shafter and their son Waylon; William Daniel Faircloth; and Karl Maloy Faircloth.A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Conway, with Pastor Brian Hoffman, Reverend Rocky Taylor, and Pastor Dave Rickert officiating. A private burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 603 Elm Street, Conway SC 29526 or to Rotary Club of Conway/Alzheimer's Research Program, P.O. Box 14 Conway, SC 29528.Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.

606-610 Beaty St.

Conway , SC 29528

843-248-4211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Rotary International World War II Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close