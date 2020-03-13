Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Hershberger. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Billy Dean Hershberger

April 16, 1950 - March 6, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Billy Dean Hershberger of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away peacefully at home on March 6th, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Bill was born in Columbia, SC on April 16th, 1950 to Agnes Calder Hershberger and the late Ray Lenwood Hershberger. He was compelled to follow in his father's footsteps and joined the U.S. Army in 1969. Bill served with valor during the Vietnam War, earning numerous medals, including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He served from 1969-1972. He was a gruff but caring man who always spoke his mind. Bill loved his children and friends dearly. He could always be found at Studebakers on a Saturday night, sporting his signature hat and sunglasses. But Bill's favorite pastime was playing with his grandchildren and his dog Rio. The lifelong resident of Myrtle Beach is preceded by his father, Ray Hershberger. Bill leaves behind three children: Damien Hershberger; Melanie Jones (Oliver); and Bridgette Flynn (Patrick). He also leaves behind his mother Agnus Hershberger, siblings Donna Vanelsla and James Hershberger, grandchildren Owen, Baleigh, Cory, and Taylor, and dear friends Danny, Heather, Anna, and Abigail Brown. Bill will be laid to rest at the Florence National Cemetery on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Bill's honor to the Purple Heart Foundation.



