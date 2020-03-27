Billy Hugh McGoogan
St. Augustine, FL.
Peacefully on March 24, Billy Hugh McGoogan, 85, of St. Augustine, FL, went to meet his Maker. He was born in Scotland County, NC and was the son of William and Polly McGoogan and the youngest of 5 surviving children. He is predeceased by his parents and two sisters: Esther Belle McGoogan and Sarah Williams.
Billy is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Lea Moretz McGoogan, his daughters Cora (Paul Crompton) and Polly MacKay, both of St. Augustine. He loved his grandchildren, Patrick MacKay and Michael MacKay (Emily) and his beautiful great grand babies, Jackson and Julia. Billy is also survived by his sisters, Estelle Daniels and Elizabeth Wright both of North Myrtle Beach, SC. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins were special to Billy as well.
Billy earned his Bachelor's degree from UNC-Charlotte. He served in the US Navy as a cryptologist and a softball player. His longtime career was as a field engineer with IBM, writing programs for the US Government and international institutions. He also guided hundreds of children to Christ by teaching 5th Grade Sunday School classes at Christian Community Presbyterian Church in Bowie, MD for nearly a decade.
As much as Billy appreciated flowers, if you would like to make a gift, please make a gift to . Billy was a big believer in the positive results of organizations like the Presbyterian Ministries.
A memorial service will be held in the near future at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church
located in North Myrtle Beach, SC.
Published in The Sun News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020