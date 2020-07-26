Billy Roberts

Billy V. Roberts
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach has lost one of its life-long supporters.
Billy V. Roberts, 91, husband of Trudi Roberts and proud owner of Roberts Nursery, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.
The family will receive friends at McMillan-Small Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial follow at the Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery with Masonic Rites.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 8216 Devon Ct., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
A full obituary and an online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net
.