Billy Roberts was one of the nicest people I have ever met. I first met Billy back in the 70's while working on his telephone. He had one of the first telephones in Myrtle Beach. It was an honor to have known him. Myrtle Beach has lost a true southern gentleman, but Heaven will soon see that friendly smile and wonderful demeanor that enriched Myrtle Beach for so many years. Rest in peace Billy.

Jim Martin

Friend