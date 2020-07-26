1/1
Billy Roberts
Billy V. Roberts
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach has lost one of its life-long supporters.
Billy V. Roberts, 91, husband of Trudi Roberts and proud owner of Roberts Nursery, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.
The family will receive friends at McMillan-Small Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial follow at the Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery with Masonic Rites.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 8216 Devon Ct., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
A full obituary and an online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.



Published in The Sun News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Billy Roberts was one of the nicest people I have ever met. I first met Billy back in the 70's while working on his telephone. He had one of the first telephones in Myrtle Beach. It was an honor to have known him. Myrtle Beach has lost a true southern gentleman, but Heaven will soon see that friendly smile and wonderful demeanor that enriched Myrtle Beach for so many years. Rest in peace Billy.
Jim Martin
Friend
