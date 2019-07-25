Blake Ward
April 21, 1986 - July 20, 2019
Conway
Blake Ward, 33, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born April 21, 1986 in Conway SC, a son of Dennis and Jo Ann Ward.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, Royce Skipper.
Blake was a loving son, grandson, nephew and good friend to everyone. Blake was a man of very few words. He enjoyed four–wheeling, hunting and NASCAR racing. He was a part of the Antioch Crew growing up.
Blake is survived by his parents, Dennis and Jo Ann Ward; grandparents, Geraline Skipper of Conway and Larry and Lib Ward of Aynor and many family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Watson Funeral Services between 1pm and 2:40pm.
Funeral Services will be held 3:00pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Mr. Tommy Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at Antioch UM Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Antioch UMC Cemetery Fund 6511 Antioch Road Conway, SC 29527.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on July 25, 2019