Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Carr. View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 View Map Wake 7:15 PM McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Robert "Bob" E. Carr

August 29, 1951-July 3, 2019

Myrtle Beach, SC

Robert E. Bob Carr Jr 67, passed away suddenly Wednesday July 3, 2019 at his home in Myrtle Beach S.C. Bob was born August 29, 1951 to Robert and Catherine (Duffy) Carr in Phila, PA, the youngest of two children. He graduated from Cardinal Dougherty High School in 1969. In September 1970, Bob joined the Philadelphia Police Department. In 1973, he joined the Philadelphia Highway Patrol where he spent the next 10 years. In 1998, he moved to Myrtle Beach S.C. to continue his police career with the Horry County Police Department. During that time, he also continued his education and earned his Master's degree in public relations from Almedia University. Bob recently retired in 2018 as a Captain with the Horry County Police Department. Bob was also the State of South Carolina FOP Vice President from 2008-2012, and FOP President from 2012-2016. Bob was a lifelong Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles fan. He loved watching and going to Flyers games with his kids, and taking trips to the Poconos and Wildwood NJ with his kids and grandkids. Bob is survived by his four children Marianne (Steve) Hirsh, Michael (Janelle) Carr, Robert (Gabrielle) Carr III, Colleen (Eric) Hammel; grandchildren, Jamison and Brayden Hirsh, Breahnna O'Hara and Michael Carr, Olivia and Robert E Carr IV, Alyssa Freels, Matt and Zachary Hammel; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and older sister Marylou Hoffman. Visitation will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory from 5:00-8:00 PM, with a catholic wake service starting at 7:20 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FOP #5 Survivors Fund in memory of Bob Carr 11630 Caroline Rd Philadelphia, PA 19154. An online guestbook is available at





Robert E. Bob Carr Jr 67, passed away suddenly Wednesday July 3, 2019 at his home in Myrtle Beach S.C. Bob was born August 29, 1951 to Robert and Catherine (Duffy) Carr in Phila, PA, the youngest of two children. He graduated from Cardinal Dougherty High School in 1969. In September 1970, Bob joined the Philadelphia Police Department. In 1973, he joined the Philadelphia Highway Patrol where he spent the next 10 years. In 1998, he moved to Myrtle Beach S.C. to continue his police career with the Horry County Police Department. During that time, he also continued his education and earned his Master's degree in public relations from Almedia University. Bob recently retired in 2018 as a Captain with the Horry County Police Department. Bob was also the State of South Carolina FOP Vice President from 2008-2012, and FOP President from 2012-2016. Bob was a lifelong Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles fan. He loved watching and going to Flyers games with his kids, and taking trips to the Poconos and Wildwood NJ with his kids and grandkids. Bob is survived by his four children Marianne (Steve) Hirsh, Michael (Janelle) Carr, Robert (Gabrielle) Carr III, Colleen (Eric) Hammel; grandchildren, Jamison and Brayden Hirsh, Breahnna O'Hara and Michael Carr, Olivia and Robert E Carr IV, Alyssa Freels, Matt and Zachary Hammel; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and older sister Marylou Hoffman. Visitation will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory from 5:00-8:00 PM, with a catholic wake service starting at 7:20 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FOP #5 Survivors Fund in memory of Bob Carr 11630 Caroline Rd Philadelphia, PA 19154.

