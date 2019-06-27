Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie Doyle. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church Send Flowers Notice



May 27, 1937-June 26, 2019

Aynor

Mrs. Bobbie Jean Doyle, age 82, wife of the late John Henry Doyle Sr. passed away June 26, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Doyle was born May 27, 1937 a daughter of the late Douglas and Louise Graham Bruton. She was a member of Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church. Mrs. Doyle is survived by two sons, Joey Doyle (Pam), John H. Doyle Jr. (Jeanne) all of Aynor, two brothers, Wallace and Russell Bruton both of Conway, one sister, Mary Pearl Dyson of Myrtle Beach, six grandchildren, Lauren Evans, Lindsey Nobles, Reid Doyle, Abigail Doyle, Reese Doyle, and Madelyn Doyle. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday June 28, 2019 at Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held in the church fellowship hall after the service. Memorials can be made to Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church, 3051 Hwy 319 Aynor, SC 29511 or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice-Mercy Care, 8216 Devon Court Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. Sign an online guestbook at





Published in The Sun News on June 27, 2019

