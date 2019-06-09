Bobbie G. Dunn
April 10, 1934 - June 7, 2019
Conway
Mrs. Bobbie G. Dunn, widow of the late Lawrence Carter and the late Wilbur Lee Dunn, passed away at her home on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Born April 10, 1934 in Loris, SC, Mrs. Dunn was the daughter of the late Aren Graham and the late Sarah Fowler Graham. She was the former owner of Dunn's Upholstery and a member of El Bethel United Methodist Church. In addition to her husbands, Mrs. Dunn was predeceased by seven brothers and one sister.
Survivors include her children, Benny Carter of Mullins, SC, Harrell Carter, and Lynn and wife, Lindy Carter, all of Conway, and Wanda Carter Grady of Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandchildren, Jeremy Carter, Derrick Carter, Rodney Carter, Chelsi Carter, David Whisnant, Daniel Mangrum, and Joshua Mangrum; her great-grandchildren, Haley Carter, Jade Carter, Tessa Maria Carter, and Ethan Whisnant; and her sister, Jeanette Fowler of Loris, SC.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Rev. John Holmes. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00PM-8:00PM.
Memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Sun News on June 9, 2019