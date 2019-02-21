Bobbie J. Morris
|
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Bobbie J. Morris, 89, wife of Fred J. Morris Sr, passed way Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Services will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, February, 22, 2019, at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Burial following in Southern Palms Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM prior to services.
To read a complete obituary and sign a guest book go to msfh.net.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 21, 2019