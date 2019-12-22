Robert R. "Bobby" Burke, Jr.
May 3, 1961-December 17, 2019
Conway
Robert R. "Bobby" Burke, Jr., age 58, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Bobby was born in Plattsburg, NY a son of Dora Sharp and the late Robert Raymond Burke, Sr. He was a US Navy Veteran where he served as a Broadcaster. Bobby then went on to be a Radio DJ "The Hit Man" in Huntsville, AL.
Surviving in addition to his mother of Conway are his step-father Jim Sharp also of Conway. One sister Elizabeth Renfroe and husband Donald of Decatur, AL. Two brothers Samuel Burke and wife Betty of Loris and Chadwick Sharp and wife Jennifer of Meridianville, AL. Several nieces and nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, a sister Renee' Page, maternal grandparents Reedy and Aleen Graham, paternal grandparents Elizabeth Hearl and Robert Burke.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in the chapel of Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating.
Burial will follow in the Florence National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 22, 2019