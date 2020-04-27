Bobby George Anderson
September 21, 1940 - April 25, 2020
Conway
Bobby George Anderson, 79, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Conway Medical Center. He was born September 21, 1940 in Conway, a son of the late Lawrence and Ethel Susan Sarvis Anderson.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Danny Anderson, E. W. Anderson, Earl Anderson, James Paul Anderson, Willie Ann Anderson, Kathelyn West, Eugenia Anderson and Linda Templeton.
Bobby retired from Horry County Public Works after nineteen years. He planted and sold deer corn and he enjoyed hunting, farming and sitting under his shed. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife Nancy Miller Anderson; children, Albert "Al" George Anderson (Cynthia) of Conway and Teresa Phillips (Steve) of Conway; siblings, Betty Hucks of Conway and Peggy Flint of Beaufort; grandchildren, Steven Phillips, Corey Phillips and Albert George Anderson, Jr. "Little Al"; great grandchild, Jase Phillips and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Due to COVID-19 a private Graveside Service will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 at Anderson Cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 27, 2020