Bobby Ray Jenkins
March 24, 1947 - August 18, 2019
Conway
Bobby Ray Jenkins, 72, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Embrace Hospice. He was born March 24, 1947 in Jasper, AL, a son of the late William R. and Mary Lorene Guthrie Jenkins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William R. Jenkins; sister-in-law, Faye Jenkins and his aunt, Mable Guthrie.
Bobby retired from the US Air Force and Fowler Motors. He loved boating and drag racing.
Mr. Jenkins is survived by his wife Janice "Sandy" Marie Jenkins; sons, Barry Shon Jenkins and his wife, Daryla of Conway and Douglas Dewayne Jenkins and his partner, Ed Ritchie of Georgetown; his uncle, William Roy Guthrie of AL; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his fur baby, Missy Dawg and many other family and friends who will miss him.
A Memorial Service will be held 2pm Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Fuzzy Lake officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1pm until 1:45pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Frances Animal Shelter, 125 N. Ridge St, Georgetown, SC 29440, sfanimals.org or
PO Box 758517
Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, woundedwarriorproject.org
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 1, 2019