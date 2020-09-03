1/1
Bobby Jordan
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Ray Jordan, Sr.
September 14, 1940 – September 1, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Bobby Ray Jordan Sr., 79, passed away peacefully with his loving family by side on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at his home in Murrells Inlet, SC. He was born on September 14, 1940 in Cheraw, SC. Surviving are his children, Bobby R. Jordan, Jr. (April), & Melissa Ann Bost (Richard); grandchildren, Keith Atwood, Justin Atwood, Richard Bost, Jr., & Collin Jordan; great grandchildren, Marley Bost, Lucas Bost & Ezekiel "Zeke" Bost; brother, Tommy Jordan (Dot); sisters, Sue Jones & Rhonda Brock (Eddie); sister-in-law, Pam Sellers (Tim); and a large, loving extended family. A Celebration of Bobby's life will be held privately. To view the full obituary, visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843-651-1440) is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 2, 2020
In the short period of time myself and son both grew close to Bobby he would come to my shop next door to his just to sit and chat he will be deeply missed
David Garrett
Friend
September 2, 2020
Will be truly missed RIP MR Jordan
Richard Bost
Family
September 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Bonnie Long
September 2, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved