Bobby Ray Jordan, Sr.
September 14, 1940 – September 1, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Bobby Ray Jordan Sr., 79, passed away peacefully with his loving family by side on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at his home in Murrells Inlet, SC. He was born on September 14, 1940 in Cheraw, SC. Surviving are his children, Bobby R. Jordan, Jr. (April), & Melissa Ann Bost (Richard); grandchildren, Keith Atwood, Justin Atwood, Richard Bost, Jr., & Collin Jordan; great grandchildren, Marley Bost, Lucas Bost & Ezekiel "Zeke" Bost; brother, Tommy Jordan (Dot); sisters, Sue Jones & Rhonda Brock (Eddie); sister-in-law, Pam Sellers (Tim); and a large, loving extended family. A Celebration of Bobby's life will be held privately. To view the full obituary, visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843-651-1440) is assisting the family.