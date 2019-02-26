Bobby Joe Singleton
August 13, 1938 - February 24, 2019
Conway, SC
Bobby Joe Singleton, age 80, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Born August 13, 1938 in Conway, SC, he was the son of the late Arnette and Eva Mae Stephens Singleton. He was employed by Stilley Plywood, River Mill location for forty years and then with Squires Timber Company until his retirement.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Jo Singleton are: one daughter, Wendy Singleton Skipper of Conway; two grandchildren Ellen Rosemary Skipper and Virginia Claire Skipper of Conway; one sister Mary Lou Sturkey of Georgetown, SC.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. Marcus Rhodes officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Shepherd's Table, 1412 Gamecock Ave, Unit A, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 26, 2019