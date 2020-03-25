Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie A. Ray. View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-3295 Send Flowers Notice



Bonnie A. Ray, 72, passed away on March 20,2020 at NHC Healthcare in Murrells Inlet, SC with her family by her side. Bonnie was born in Mullins, SC to the late Nell and Hugh Atkinson. She is survived by her daughter Shea Marcinak and husband Chad of Awendaw, SC, a son Kip Ray of North Myrtle Beach, significant other Jimmy Henderson of North Myrtle Beach, a brother Kenny Atkinson (Robee) of Mullins, and two grandchildren, Tanner and Daisy Marcinak. At a young age, Bonnie participated in beauty pageants which led her to the Miss SC Pageant in 1965. Since her passion was helping others, she became a registered nurse. She married Ronald Ray of Tabor City, NC, had two children and lived in Florence, SC for over twenty years. They were members of Calvary Baptist Church. Bonnie later moved to Little River, SC and continued her career as a RN and retired after forty years. She enjoyed the beach, our SC state dance, The Shag, and listening to beach music. Bonnie was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who never met a stranger. Her infectious smile will never be forgotten. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful nurses and caretakers of Crescent Hospice and NHC Healthcare of Garden City who took care of Bonnie and her family during her illness. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association Donations can be made online at:





Bonnie A. Ray, 72, passed away on March 20,2020 at NHC Healthcare in Murrells Inlet, SC with her family by her side. Bonnie was born in Mullins, SC to the late Nell and Hugh Atkinson. She is survived by her daughter Shea Marcinak and husband Chad of Awendaw, SC, a son Kip Ray of North Myrtle Beach, significant other Jimmy Henderson of North Myrtle Beach, a brother Kenny Atkinson (Robee) of Mullins, and two grandchildren, Tanner and Daisy Marcinak. At a young age, Bonnie participated in beauty pageants which led her to the Miss SC Pageant in 1965. Since her passion was helping others, she became a registered nurse. She married Ronald Ray of Tabor City, NC, had two children and lived in Florence, SC for over twenty years. They were members of Calvary Baptist Church. Bonnie later moved to Little River, SC and continued her career as a RN and retired after forty years. She enjoyed the beach, our SC state dance, The Shag, and listening to beach music. Bonnie was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who never met a stranger. Her infectious smile will never be forgotten. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful nurses and caretakers of Crescent Hospice and NHC Healthcare of Garden City who took care of Bonnie and her family during her illness. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association Donations can be made online at: https://www.lbda.org/donate Or Checks can be mailed to: LBDA 912 Killian Hill Road, SW Suite 205 Lilburn, GA 30047 Published in The Sun News on Mar. 25, 2020

