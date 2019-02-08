Bonnie Nichols Bultman
Murrells Inlet, SC
Bonnie Nichols Bultman, 90, died Monday, February 4, 2019. She was born in York SC to the late Lonnie and Luther Nichols and was predeceased by her husband, Frank H. Bultman; a daughter, Teresa Ann Voltz; and a sister, Lois N. Griesman. Bonnie is survived by her children, Debbie V. Moore and husband, Donnie, who had been her faithful caregivers; Richard W. Voltz, Jr. and wife, Brye; and Jeanne Voltz-Loomis. She was MeeMommie to Malcolm "Rock" Owens; Hannah LeHoux (Steven); Richard Voltz, III; Parker Jennette; Alex Loomis (Cole Rateliff) and Nichols Loomis, and her beloved great granddaughter, Emma LeHoux. She is also survived by sisters, Evelyn N. Stanton of Clover, SC and Emily N. Roberts of Columbia, SC, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside celebration of Bonnie's life at Belin United Methodist Church Cemetery in Murrells Inlet, SC on Monday February 11, 2019 with Rev. Katherine Haselden Crimm officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC, 29303. An online guestbook is available to view and sign at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 8, 2019