Bonnie L. Dunlap

August 21, 1932 - April 6, 2019

North Myrtle Beach

Bonnie L. Dunlap, wife of Gene Dunlap for 43 years, passed away on April 6, 2019, and is now quietly resting in the arms of our Lord and Savior.

Born on August 21, 1932 in Tamaroa, IL, she retired from NOAA in Camp Springs, MD in 1987 and moved to North Myrtle Beach, SC in 1989. As a Christian, she loved her church family and her relationship with the Lord. She was an avid golfer and belonged to the O.D. Shag Club.

She is survived by her husband, Gene, as well as, four children, John McGee (Michele) of Stevensville, MD, Michele Head (Richard) of Owings, MD, William McGee (Krysten) of LaPlata, MD, and Laura Mullen (Michael) of Waldorf, MD; two stepchildren, Scot Dunlap (Mary) of Leesburg, FL and Betsy Burnette (Michael) of Greenville, SC; one brother, Herbert Chapman (Tirzah); two sisters, Diane Pieski (Robert) and Mary Kay Moe (Gil); 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by one stepchild, Jeffrey Dunlap.

Services will be private with the family.

