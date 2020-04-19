Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-1440 Send Flowers Notice

Boyd T. Cooke, Sr.

May 26, 1934 – April 16, 2020

Murrells Inlet

Boyd T. Cooke Sr. went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 16, 2020 in Murrells Inlet, SC at Inlet Oaks Assisted Living Facility. Born in Aynor, SC May 26, 1934, Mr. Cooke was the son of Walter B. and Dollie Todd Cooke. He attended Horry and Charleston county schools and was a graduate of Palmer College. He served in the Army Signal Corps during the

Along with being a public accountant he owned several businesses in the Charleston, SC area including Cooke Security Guard service on the harbor and port of Charleston.

Boyd retired in 1995. He was a 32nd degree mason, life member of Seaside Masonic Lodge #419 A.F.M., Myrtle Beach, SC. He also was a member of Omar Temple A.A.O.N.M.S.V. a Shriner and the Scottish Rite of Freemasonary of Mt. Pleasant SC. He was a member of Wappoo Hall Rd. Baptist church, Charleston SC.

Boyd is predeceased by two sisters. Shelvy Jean (Tootsie) Schlecht, Goose Creek, SC and Capitola (Cap) Holden of Marion SC.

Survivors include two sons, Boyd T. Cooke Jr. of Myrtle Beach, and Lanneau E. Cooke (wife) Mandy of Murrells Inlet, along with several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside burial will be in Aynor Cemetery Annex.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: The for Crippled Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville SC 29605.

"My biggest enjoyment in life was spending time with my children and picking and listening to Bluegrass music." -Boyd

To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at,

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is honored to assist the family.





Boyd T. Cooke, Sr.May 26, 1934 – April 16, 2020Murrells InletBoyd T. Cooke Sr. went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 16, 2020 in Murrells Inlet, SC at Inlet Oaks Assisted Living Facility. Born in Aynor, SC May 26, 1934, Mr. Cooke was the son of Walter B. and Dollie Todd Cooke. He attended Horry and Charleston county schools and was a graduate of Palmer College. He served in the Army Signal Corps during the Korean War Along with being a public accountant he owned several businesses in the Charleston, SC area including Cooke Security Guard service on the harbor and port of Charleston.Boyd retired in 1995. He was a 32nd degree mason, life member of Seaside Masonic Lodge #419 A.F.M., Myrtle Beach, SC. He also was a member of Omar Temple A.A.O.N.M.S.V. a Shriner and the Scottish Rite of Freemasonary of Mt. Pleasant SC. He was a member of Wappoo Hall Rd. Baptist church, Charleston SC.Boyd is predeceased by two sisters. Shelvy Jean (Tootsie) Schlecht, Goose Creek, SC and Capitola (Cap) Holden of Marion SC.Survivors include two sons, Boyd T. Cooke Jr. of Myrtle Beach, and Lanneau E. Cooke (wife) Mandy of Murrells Inlet, along with several nieces and nephews.A private graveside burial will be in Aynor Cemetery Annex.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: The for Crippled Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville SC 29605."My biggest enjoyment in life was spending time with my children and picking and listening to Bluegrass music." -BoydTo view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is honored to assist the family. Published in The Sun News on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.