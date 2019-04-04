Brazas L. Martin
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brazas Martin.
Florence, SC.
Brazas L. Martin, age 80, passed away, Tuesday, April 3, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.
Mr. Martin was born in Aynor, SC a son of the late Joseph M. and Queeny V. Rogers Martin. Mr. Martin was pre-deceased by brothers: Willikin, Orphylee, Zachious, Pensacola and O.C. Martin; sisters: Olive Martin and a infant sister. Mr. Martin was a US Air-Force Veteran.
Surviving are two daughters: Vickie Hughes of Conway and Martha Norton of Loris; two grandchildren: Melanie Norton and Shannon Crocker; six great-grandchildren: Madison Neal, Mackenzie Neal, Dominic Suggs, Scarlet Carter, Ava Carter, and Trevor Carter.
Graveside Services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, April 5, 2019 at Christian Fellowship Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
An online guest book is available at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com
Johnson Funeral Home
290 9th Ave.
Aynor, SC 29511
(843) 358-5800
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 4, 2019