Brenda Rackley Blake
1946 - 2020
Myrtle Beach
Brenda Rackley Blake, aged 73 and still beautiful every day, of Teague Road in Myrtle Beach, passed softly into life's next phase on Wednesday, Aug. 12 following a short illness of cancer. Headed toward her 55th year of marriage to A. V. (Ducy) Blake, she was preceded by 2 of her 3 brothers. In addition to her husband, survivors include their son Byron of Atlanta, Ga., and her brother E. L. Rackley of Oak Island, N. C. along with nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Originally from Mt. Olive, N. C., she had become the rock of stability in her life's work in Myrtle Beach's Amusement District where she mothered several generations. Per her personal request, her ashes will be committed at a Celebration of her Life to be held on the river by the numerous friends who attended her during her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to the American Red Cross or to the Samaritan's Purse. Small of stature, but large of heart, she will be forever feisty, forever respected, forever missed and forever loved far beyond the ability of words to adequately express. Condolences may be made at www.cremationservicesdirect.com
Cremation Services Direct, LL (843-651-1194) of Myrtle Beach is assisting the family with arrangements.