1/
Brenda Blake
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Rackley Blake
1946 - 2020
Myrtle Beach
Brenda Rackley Blake, aged 73 and still beautiful every day, of Teague Road in Myrtle Beach, passed softly into life's next phase on Wednesday, Aug. 12 following a short illness of cancer. Headed toward her 55th year of marriage to A. V. (Ducy) Blake, she was preceded by 2 of her 3 brothers. In addition to her husband, survivors include their son Byron of Atlanta, Ga., and her brother E. L. Rackley of Oak Island, N. C. along with nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Originally from Mt. Olive, N. C., she had become the rock of stability in her life's work in Myrtle Beach's Amusement District where she mothered several generations. Per her personal request, her ashes will be committed at a Celebration of her Life to be held on the river by the numerous friends who attended her during her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to the American Red Cross or to the Samaritan's Purse. Small of stature, but large of heart, she will be forever feisty, forever respected, forever missed and forever loved far beyond the ability of words to adequately express. Condolences may be made at www.cremationservicesdirect.com Cremation Services Direct, LL (843-651-1194) of Myrtle Beach is assisting the family with arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved