Mrs. Brenda S. Brooks
November 8, 1954-February 15, 2020
Johnsonville
Mrs. Brenda S. Brooks, age 65 passed away February 15, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Brooks was born November 8, 1954 a daughter of the late Alton Luther and Maggie Evelyn Hardee Martin. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brooks was predeceased by her first husband, Steve Stroud. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was a caretaker to all of them. Mrs. Brooks enjoyed all her time watching her grandchildren play ball and she was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Brooks is survived by her husband, Mr. Charles Ray Brooks of the home, four daughters, Renee Parsons (Ken) of Johnsonville, Teresa Miller of Johnsonville, Sherry Brooks of Conway, Teresa Brooks of Conway, one son, Dustin Brooks of Dallas, Texas, three sisters, Carolyn Tilton, Audrey Gordon, Sherrie Johnson, seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Visitation will be held at the home of Mrs. Carolyn Tilton, 1605 Oak Lawn Drive Aynor, SC 29511 Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor. Burial will follow at Red Hill Cemetery in Mullins, SC. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mrs. Brooks and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave. Aynor. (843)358-5800
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 17, 2020