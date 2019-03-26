Brenda J. Glaze
|
Little River
Brenda J. Glaze, 63, died March 24, 2019
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, March 28 at First Baptist Church, Myrtle Beach, SC. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at 4 pm Thursday afternoon at Woodridge Memorial Park, Lexington, SC.
