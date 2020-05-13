Brenda Joyce Yaussy
February 18, 1940 - May 10, 2020
Charleston,SC
Brenda Joyce Yaussy, 80, wife of 54 years to the late Theron John Yaussy, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, May. 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Yaussy was born in Miami, Fl, a daughter of the late Louis and June Elizabeth Manon Weber. Mrs. Yaussy was a 1958 graduate of Miami Edison High School. She was a member of New Covenant Church of God in N. Charleston, SC and a former member of the Socastee Church of God in Myrtle Beach, SC. Mrs. Yaussy was a military wife that raised three amazing children while Dad was away serving his country. Mrs. Yaussy was known as "Granny " to her grandchildren. She was a very kind and generous person that was always giving to others. She loved her Lord, her family and was very active in her local church serving as a Sunday School teacher to all ages, had a singing ministry in the choir, a nursing home ministry and was always praying for others .
Surviving are her children Daniel Yaussy and wife Carolyn of Mt. Pleasant, SC. 2 daughters Gayle Y. Hovey and husband Fred and Elaine A. Gallerani and husband David, all of Summerville, SC. 8 grandchildren Jason Hovey (Shannon), Matthew Hovey (Amanda), Aaron Brigham, Daniel Yaussy, Jr., Ashley Clark (Steven), Elizabeth Yaussy, David Hill, Katherine Gallerani, and 4 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Socastee Church of God, 4475 Mill Pond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be sent to Socastee Church of God, 4475 Millpond Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or to New Covenant Church of God, 2801 Ashley Phosphate Rd. N. Charleston, SC 29418.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on May 13, 2020.