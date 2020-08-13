Brenda Kay Kidd
Myrtle Beach
Brenda Kay Kidd died August 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the chapel at Burroughs Funeral Home, Murrells Inlet, SC. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in WV at a later date.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com
