1/
Brenda Kay Kidd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Kay Kidd
Myrtle Beach
Brenda Kay Kidd died August 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the chapel at Burroughs Funeral Home, Murrells Inlet, SC. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in WV at a later date.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach and Burroughs Funeral Home of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Luann logozzo
Friend
August 12, 2020
Brenda was a beautiful bright light to everyone who knew her. Her smile was friendly and infectious. We will all miss the joy she brought to us. Fly high beautiful angel!
Chrissy Brockmeier
Friend
August 12, 2020
Forever In Our Hearts Brenda...Miss you so much...Jamon we have you and your family in our prayers
Tracy Vaughn
Coworker
August 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Jamon we are keeping you and your family in our prayers, we will miss Brenda very much...if there is anything you need let us know
Tracy Vaughn
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved