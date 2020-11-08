Brian Lynn Cook
September 10, 1969 - November 3, 2020
Huntersville
Brian Lynn Cook, 51 of Huntersville, NC passed away on November 3, 2020. He was born in Syracuse, NY on September 10, 1969 to Eugene Cook and the late, Linda Lamphere Weaver.
Brian is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughter, Caitlyn; father, Gene Cook and his stepmother, Pat; brother, Michael Cook (Beth); and sister, Jeanne Marvin (Ken).
Brian had a zest for life and found humor in everything. He was passionate about travel and wanted to see as much of the world as he could. Nature and landscape photography were his favorite hobbies, especially if it meant he could hike to a waterfall. Surprising his wife and daughter with gifts was a close second.
A graduate of Coastal Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina with a masters in Physician Assistant Studies, Brian went on to be a Physician Assistant in the Emergency Room, most recently at Davis Regional Hospital in Statesville. He was a member of numerous Physician Assistant organizations.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, Huntersville. A reception will be held at the family's home immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to nationalparks.org
or topa-foundation.org
.
