Brian P. Donovan
February 15, 1975 - June 7, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Brian P. Donovan, 44, of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully Friday, June 7, 2018 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 6:00 PM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
