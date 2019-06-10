Brian P. Donovan (1975 - 2019)
Guest Book
  •  
    - Shannon
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Brian P. Donovan
February 15, 1975 - June 7, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Brian P. Donovan, 44, of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully Friday, June 7, 2018 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 6:00 PM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
logo
Published in The Sun News on June 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.