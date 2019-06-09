Brigitte H. Belt
August 9, 1946-June 5, 2019
Conway
Mrs. Brigitte H. Belt, 72, wife of James A. "Jim" Belt, Jr., passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House of Myrtle Beach.
Born August 9, 1946 in Berlin, Germany, Mrs. Belt was the daughter of the late Erich Otto Bukowski and the late Irmgard Kramer Bukowski. Mrs. Belt immigrated to the United States in 1965 and worked in Finance/Accounting, and owned a collections business. She enjoyed crocheting and working with artificial flowers. and received great joy from sending greeting cards for birthdays and holidays. She was an epicure of fine German cuisine. Mrs. Belt enjoyed spending time with her many friends and her beloved German Shepherd, Bella. She was predeceased by her parents, her son, Wyatt Thompson, and her brother.
Survivors include her husband of 8 years, Jim; her daughter, Linda Whidby (Terry) of White, GA; her grandchildren, Alex Thompson, Brittany Salkill, Mary Catherine Howard, Erica Howard, Jordan Belt, Meghan Fuchsel, William Garner, and Alan Garner; her step-sons, Alan McKee (Jennifer) of Chesapeake, VA, Randall Belt of Lewistown, PA, and Steve Belt (Nancy) of Mt. Union, PA; her sister, Renate Baldt of Berlin, Germany; her niece Birgit; and her nephew, Gert.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Rev. John Holmes. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5:00PM-7:00PM.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on June 9, 2019