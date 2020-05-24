Bronical McDaniel
1952 - 2020
Bronical McDaniel
January 13, 1952 -May 11, 2020
Longs
The angels took her home. Daughter of Reba and Brice Buffkin, wife of Coolidge Michael McDaniel, mother of Candy Gerald (husband Mac Gerald), Coolidge Michael McDaniel Jr. (deceased) Stepmother of Paul McDaniel (wife Debbie McDaniel, Grandmother of Jonathan, Gunnar, Anthony, Avery Gerald, and Zak McDaniel. Her remaining siblings are Patrinia Edwards, Gail Poston, and Berwyn Buffkin. Gone on to be with her parents, several siblings and her son Michael. Her eye for beauty was reflected in her home and yard. Lover of children, the neighbors children are missing her as are her grandchildren. No memorial service at this time due to the pandemic.


Published in The Sun News on May 24, 2020.
