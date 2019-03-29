Notice Guest Book View Sign



November 21, 1935-March 28, 2019

Conway

Melton Brooks Jackson, age 83, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

Born November 21, 1935 in Horry County, he was the son of the late Charlie Milton and Mattie Suggs Jackson. Mr. Jackson was a member of North Conway Baptist Church since 1971, where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. He was a member of the Willing Workers Sunday school class. Mr. Jackson retired after 21 years of service from the Army National Guard. He was a Masonic member of Horry Lodge #381 AFM. Mr. Jackson was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Embrace Hospice House for their concern and support.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Sylvia Jackson; one son, Brooks Maurice Jackson (Cindy) of Conway; one daughter, Sharon Jackson Maxwell (Matthew) of Pawleys Island; four grandchildren, Shelley Brooke Jackson Bishop (Jamey), Katheryn Louise Jackson, Grey C. Maxwell, and Finn C. Maxwell; one brother, Charles Marshall Jackson (Susie); and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 at North Conway Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Gaskins and Rev. James Webb officiating. Entombment with Masonic Rites and Military Honors will follow at Hillcrest Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Benevolence Fund, North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions Street, Conway, SC 29526 or Quilt of Valor Foundation, PO Box 191, Winterset, IA 50273.

Please sign the online guestbook at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.





Melton Brooks JacksonNovember 21, 1935-March 28, 2019ConwayMelton Brooks Jackson, age 83, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House, surrounded by his family.Born November 21, 1935 in Horry County, he was the son of the late Charlie Milton and Mattie Suggs Jackson. Mr. Jackson was a member of North Conway Baptist Church since 1971, where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. He was a member of the Willing Workers Sunday school class. Mr. Jackson retired after 21 years of service from the Army National Guard. He was a Masonic member of Horry Lodge #381 AFM. Mr. Jackson was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Embrace Hospice House for their concern and support.Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Sylvia Jackson; one son, Brooks Maurice Jackson (Cindy) of Conway; one daughter, Sharon Jackson Maxwell (Matthew) of Pawleys Island; four grandchildren, Shelley Brooke Jackson Bishop (Jamey), Katheryn Louise Jackson, Grey C. Maxwell, and Finn C. Maxwell; one brother, Charles Marshall Jackson (Susie); and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 at North Conway Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Gaskins and Rev. James Webb officiating. Entombment with Masonic Rites and Military Honors will follow at Hillcrest Mausoleum.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Memorial donations may be made to the Benevolence Fund, North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions Street, Conway, SC 29526 or Quilt of Valor Foundation, PO Box 191, Winterset, IA 50273.Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.

606-610 Beaty St.

Conway , SC 29528

843-248-4211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close