Bryan Jordan
1943 - 2020
Bryan Jordan
December 25, 1943 - December 1, 2020
Conway, South Carolina - Bryan Ross Jordan, 76, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at McLeod Regional Hospital.
Mr. Jordan was born December 25, 1943 in Conway a son of the late Benjamin Franklin Jordan and the late Isla Thompkins Jordan.
Mr. Jordan was a life-long friend to all who knew him, and was always willing to help others.
He was a self-employed residential builder and roof coating contractor and also did painting and sandblasting. He was a lifelong member of Juniper Bay Baptist Church and he attended Little Blessing Church in Dillon. He served his country in the United States Navy.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Elnita Wallace, Delia Owens, Elease Capps; brothers, Norman Jordan, Lucius Jordan, Billy Jordan, Curtis Jordan and Ethel Jordan.
Bryan is survived by Janice Jordan, wife of fifty four years; four children, Randall R. Jordan, Ken Jordan ( Robin), Mike Jordan (Teresa) and Michelle Rutherford; one brother, Kirby Jordan (Jacqueline); two sisters, Margaret Hucks (Marion) and Hilda Thompson (Jimmy); special friend, Carol Greenfield; twelve grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Funeral Services will be held 2pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Juniper Bay Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 1:45pm prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Juniper Bay Baptist Church
DEC
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Juniper Bay Baptist Church
December 4, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Shawn Branham
