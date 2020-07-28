Bryan Sean Dodson



August 7, 1961 - July 16, 2020

North Myrtle Beach, SC

Born in St. Charles, MO To Glenn C. & Claudine B.

Bryan graduated from Marion High School, South Carolina in 1979. He immediately enlisted in the South Carolina national guard, working as an M1 tank mechanic for 12 years. After his military service, he pursued a career as a golf cart technician for 22 years.

He is survived by his son, Bradley Glenn Dodson, father Glenn C. Dodson, & brothers, Gregory & Jeffrey Dodson. Per his wishes, his body was donated to scientific research. A gathering of family & friends will be held to celebrate his life on August 7th, 2020.





