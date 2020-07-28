1/
Bryan Sean Dodson
1961 - 2020
Bryan Sean Dodson

August 7, 1961 - July 16, 2020
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Born in St. Charles, MO To Glenn C. & Claudine B.
Bryan graduated from Marion High School, South Carolina in 1979. He immediately enlisted in the South Carolina national guard, working as an M1 tank mechanic for 12 years. After his military service, he pursued a career as a golf cart technician for 22 years.
He is survived by his son, Bradley Glenn Dodson, father Glenn C. Dodson, & brothers, Gregory & Jeffrey Dodson. Per his wishes, his body was donated to scientific research. A gathering of family & friends will be held to celebrate his life on August 7th, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

