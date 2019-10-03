Buddy Granger
June 28, 1932 - October 2, 2019
Conway
Buddy Granger, 87, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 28, 1932 in Mint Hill, NC, a son of the late John M. and Leola Brannon Granger.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Thomas Marvin Granger; sisters, Myrtle Martin, Juanita Hildreth and Carrie Outlaw and a granddaughter, Crystal Grace Granger.
Buddy enjoyed being a member of Masonic Lodge #381 and the Shriners, which he was one of the original founders of The Pedalers and a member of the Waccamaw Shriners in Conway, SC. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In his spare time he loved to go fishing.
Mr. Granger is survived by his wife, Lula Grace Granger; children, Garry Granger (Debra) of Matthews, NC, Stewart L. Granger (Rhonda) of Conway and Daryl Granger (Kathy) of Monroe, NC; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends Friday October 4, 2019 at Watson Funeral Services from 6pm until 8pm.
A Graveside Service will be held 1pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Mint Hill, NC with full Masonic Rites and full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Shriners Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605-4277 .
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 3, 2019