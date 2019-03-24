Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bulah Gause. View Sign



July 19, 1941-March 22, 2019

Aynor

Bulah R. Smith-Gause, age 77, passed away, Friday, March 22, 2019.

Born July 19, 1941 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Paul Derrick Williams and Menta Lee Hyatt Lail (Ralph). Mrs. Gause received her LPN license through USC Nursing and worked for Grand Strand Hospital. She later became owner and operator of B & N Asphalt Company. Mrs. Gause was a faithful member of Bethany Bible Chapel. She enjoyed traveling and anything that involved putting a hook in the water. She leaves behind many friends from the church, family, and her little dog, Rosey. Along with her parents, Mrs. Gause was preceded in death by her son, Jordan Derrick Smith, a brother, Seth Williams, and her first husband, Jordan Derrick Smith, Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Nick Gause of Aynor; one daughter, Susan Terron Smith of Myrtle Beach; two step-daughters, Kimberly G. Lewis (Andy) and Connie Gause, all of Conway; four grandchildren, Michael Smith, Taylor Lewis, Allison Lee (Jacob), and Chelsea Lewis; and three great-grandchildren, Evan and Rowan Smith and Anderson Lee.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Bethany Bible Chapel with Rev. Matt Williams and Rev. Dave Rickert officiating. Burial will follow at Belin United Methodist Church Cemetery in Murrells Inlet.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway, SC 29526.

Please sign the online guestbook at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.





Bulah R. Smith -GauseJuly 19, 1941-March 22, 2019AynorBulah R. Smith-Gause, age 77, passed away, Friday, March 22, 2019.Born July 19, 1941 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Paul Derrick Williams and Menta Lee Hyatt Lail (Ralph). Mrs. Gause received her LPN license through USC Nursing and worked for Grand Strand Hospital. She later became owner and operator of B & N Asphalt Company. Mrs. Gause was a faithful member of Bethany Bible Chapel. She enjoyed traveling and anything that involved putting a hook in the water. She leaves behind many friends from the church, family, and her little dog, Rosey. Along with her parents, Mrs. Gause was preceded in death by her son, Jordan Derrick Smith, a brother, Seth Williams, and her first husband, Jordan Derrick Smith, Sr.She is survived by her husband, Nick Gause of Aynor; one daughter, Susan Terron Smith of Myrtle Beach; two step-daughters, Kimberly G. Lewis (Andy) and Connie Gause, all of Conway; four grandchildren, Michael Smith, Taylor Lewis, Allison Lee (Jacob), and Chelsea Lewis; and three great-grandchildren, Evan and Rowan Smith and Anderson Lee.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Bethany Bible Chapel with Rev. Matt Williams and Rev. Dave Rickert officiating. Burial will follow at Belin United Methodist Church Cemetery in Murrells Inlet.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Memorial donations may be made to Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway, SC 29526.Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.

606-610 Beaty St.

Conway , SC 29528

843-248-4211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close