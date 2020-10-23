1/1
Capt. Strutha Rouse
1952 - 2020
Capt. Strutha Charles Rouse
68
Cartersville, GA
On Friday, October 16, 2020, Strutha Charles Rouse I transitioned into eternal rest. More affectionately known to his family and friends as Struthie, he was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 26, 1952, as the only child of the late, Ms. Helen Vanderhorst Rouse and Mr. Seabrook Charles Rouse. He spent his formative years in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina surrounded by a large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Claudette Dozier Rouse; his sons, Strutha Charles Rouse II (Kelley) and Sharod Carlton Rouse (Hadiya); granddaughters, Sydney, Sanai, Solae, and Capri; and a host of other cousins, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert L. Bateman.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the services at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 5916 Highway 905, Conway, South Carolina 29526 on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10am with visitation beginning at 9am. Dr. Covia Stanley officiating. There will be a viewing at the Latimer Chapel from 1-2pm for family and 3-7pm for the public at 816 Wright Blvd., Conway, SC 29527.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Heart Association at heart.org or call 1-800-AHA-USA1.


Published in The Sun News on Oct. 23, 2020.
