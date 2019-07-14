Captain Guy Cephas Gentry III (1962 - 2019)
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Crazy Sister Marina at the Tuna Shak
Captain Guy Cephas Gentry, III
December 1, 1962 - July 10, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Captain Guy Cephas Gentry, III crossed the bar Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Georgetown, SC. Captain Guy will always be remembered as a boat captain and story teller by his friends and loved ones.
The Family will have a private memorial service followed by a public memorial and toast to his memory at Wicked Sister Marina at the Tuna Shak at 3 PM, Sunday, July 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at https://woundedwarrorproject.org in honor of Captain Guy Cephas Gentry, III.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on July 14, 2019
