Carl Spears
January 5, 1934 - January 21, 2020
Surfside Beach
Carl Winston Spears entered into eternal rest on January 21, 2020, at 86 years of age. Carl was born in Conway, South Carolina, on January 5, 1934 to the late Willie David Spears and Vina Allen Spears (Strickland).
He proudly served his country joining the United States Air Force as soon as he could. While stationed in England, he met the love of his life, Audrey (Peacock), and together they had five beautiful daughters. He served his country proudly in the Vietnam War and upon retirement from the military went to work for Santee Cooper in Monks Corner, South Carolina. After more than 26 years with the company, he returned to the coast to enjoy his retirement by the ocean. Carl loved his hometown and served as the president of the homeowners association at Sandy Shores II, in Garden City, for many years. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, Moose Lodge, American Legion, and Masonic Lodge.
Carl is survived by his wife, Audrey Peacock Spears; daughters, Carolyn Biondo (Charles), Donna Baker (Lloyd), Daren Elise Botero (Phillip), and Tammy Spears Strock; grandchildren, Cara Biondo Sprouse (Mark), Tamara Strock Wood (Stephen), Gabriel Botero (fiance, Abigail); six great-grandchildren: Reid, Berk, Audrey, and Thomas(Sprouse); Ella and Finn (Wood); brother Ira Spears (Adele), sister Elise Spears Fry (the late Charles Fry), Aunt Chris Bell Chavis, and many nieces and nephews. Carl is preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Ann Spears; parents, and sister, Lillian Spears Barrow (Jack).
Carl prayed for his family by name each night, and we are comforted by the hope of heaven where we will see him again one day. He loved his family and will be missed by all who loved him.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1 PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 2 PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow the service in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 24, 2020