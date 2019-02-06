Carl Wray Gardner, Jr.
February 10, 1943 - February 1, 2019
St. Augustine
Wray Gardner, age 75, of St. Augustine, passed away on February 1, 2019 . He was born and grew up in Shelby, North Carolina, graduating from Shelby High School in 1961. After graduating high school he joined the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Wray met and married Marjorie Thompkins. They raised a family of three children. He was a member of Anastasia Church State Road 16, a Master Mason and member of the Myrtle Beach Masonic Lodge 353, and a member of the Conway York Rite Bodies and the Conway Comandery No. 25 Knights Temple. Wray worked in the financial industry, was part of the M.B. Police Force and retired as a Private Investigator in S. C. More than anything, Wray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marjorie Gardner; sons, Rick Gardner (Sarah), Rob Gardner (Kit); a daughter, Karen Gardner; 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; sister in law, Nellie T. Ciaccio (Craig); brother in law, Sam Thompkins (Carolyn); and cousins, Mike Thompkins, Robert Shelley and Lucy Hughes.
A memorial service was held on Tuesday, Feb 5, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bailey Family Center for Caring, c/o Community Hospice of N.E. Fl., 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, Fl. 32257, or to Anastasia Church State Road 16 Campus, 110 Circle Dr E. Saint Augustine, FL. 32084.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 6, 2019