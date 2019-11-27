Carla Vukov

  • "Sincere sympathy at this time, Dr. Vukov and family."
    - Michelle Livingston
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Southern Palms Memorial Gardens
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Carla Vukov
Myrtle Beach, SC
Carla Vukov, 90, of Myrtle Beach, SC, died peacefully on November 25, 2019. Carla is predeceased by her husband, Arthur Vukov & sister Rita DeNuto. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Vukov (Geri Epstein); son, Dr. Gary Vukov (Heidi Vukov); devoted grandmother to Bryan, Ben, Alex, & Matt; her dearest friend Betty Eaves; and her beloved Skittles.
Before moving to SC, Carla enjoyed her life raising her family in Ridgewood, NJ and spending summers in Ocean Beach #2, NJ. Carla was best known for her love of gardening and her dogs.
The family will be having a private Graveside Service at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens in North Myrtle Beach, SC on Sunday, December 1.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, in memory of Carla, would be greatly appreciated.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
