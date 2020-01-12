Carlisle "Corky" Vereen Jr
October 25 1943 - November 26 2019
Daytona Beach, FL
Carlisle Major Vereen Jr age 76, or Corky as he was known to his friends, passed away November 26th 2019 in Daytona Beach, Fl. He was born October 25th 1943 in Stuttgart, AR to Carlisle and Virginia (Henderson) Vereen. Corky grew up in Latta, SC attended the Citadel before enlisting in the US Army to fight in Vietnam. He spent 3 years in Special Forces before going to flight school and becoming a Warrant Officer, flying both helicopters and fixed wing aircraft for the remainder of his career. Corky retired to North Myrtle Beach, SC after 20 years of active duty and began a career as a charter boat captain and pilot for hire. He spent the last 20+ years of his life in Daytona Beach, FL where he enjoyed fishing, spending time with friends and looking after his cats. Corky was also an avid reader and life-long learner. He is survived by his brothers Johnny, Bill (Susan) and Jim; his two sons Carlisle III "Trey" (Caitlin) and Arnette (Ashley); and 3 grandchildren Asher, Chase and Amelia. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Charlie. Funeral services will be held at Ft Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC on January 24th at 10am.
Published in The Sun News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020