Caroline B. Davis
Surfside Beach
Caroline B. Davis age 96, widow of B. Moseley Davis Jr., died April 26, 2020 at her home in Surfside Beach. Born in Columbia, SC she was the only child of the late Alva and Blanche Bell. Caroline was a graduate of Kershaw High School and the University of South Carolina. She retired in 1988 after 21 years as an English Teacher at Myrtle Beach High School. She was also a member of the Episcopal Church of The Resurrection where she sang in the choir for many years.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her sons, B. Moseley Davis III, (spouse, Linda Davis) of Georgetown, SC and Al T. Davis of Surfside Beach, SC who was her devoted care-giver for many years; granddaughters, Elizabeth Kostos of Dallas, TX and Emily Michel of Charlotte, NC and four great-grandchildren: Cameron Michel, Grant Kostos, Cole Kostos and Ainsley Michel.
Due to the Covid 19 crisis a private service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery by the family. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 28, 2020