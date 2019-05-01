Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Figel. View Sign Service Information Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-1440 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Buttonwood Manor Matawan , NJ View Map Send Flowers Notice

Caroline Emma Figel

November 15, 1935 - April 25, 2019

Pawleys Island

Caroline Emma Figel, 83, passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. She was born on November 15, 1935 in Cheesequake, New Jersey to the late Charles Burlew and Mary Elizabeth Hauser Burlew.

She graduated from Martland Medical Center School of Nursing in Newark, N.J. in 1956, and proudly served as a Registered Nurse for many years. Ultimately, she retired from Dupont Industries of Parlin, N.J., where she worked as their Industrial Nurse. After retirement, she and her husband relocated to Pawleys Island in 1993. They were members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in N.J. and Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church in S.C.

Caroline had a heart of gold and a passion for giving. She was known as the "neighborhood nurse" and cared for others' children as if they were her own. Above all else, Caroline was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family. She is reunited in death with her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert Anthony Figel, and two of their sons, Charles and Thomas Figel. She will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.

Left to cherish Caroline's memory are five children-Kathleen Kopsic, Robert Figel, Jr., Sharon Krueger, Suzanne Figel Holton (husband Lew), Carolyn Dolan (husband Seann)-thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, her sister Jane Ann Braddick (husband Gerry), as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews, a large loving extended family, and many supportive friends and neighbors.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor both Caroline and Robert Figel, Sr. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Buttonwood Manor in Matawan, N.J. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Robert and Caroline's names to Bayshore EMS (Matawan First Aid), 28 Little Street, Matawan, N.J. 07747

To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the funeral home website, kindly visit,

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family with arrangements.





