Caroline M. Gill

Conway

Caroline M. Gill, age 87, passed away peacefully in her Conway, SC home on May 23, 2019. She was born January 30, 1932 and was married to George J Gill, who preceded her in death in 2001. She enjoyed her gardening, sewing and socializing along with many years being an untiring advocated of NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness). She was a lifelong employee at Nabisco in Philadelphia, PA before retiring. Caroline is survived by her two sons, George J Gill, Michael C. Gill and grandson George J Gill. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers she requested donations be sent to the NAMI organization. We will all miss her and her conversations.



