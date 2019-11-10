Carolyn Andersen
Dec 9, 1930 - Oct. 31, 2019
Murphy,North Carolina
Carolyn Andersen, 88, of Murphy, North Carolina passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her residence. She was a native of Longs, South Carolina. Carolyn lived in Murphy with her family for the past five years. She was a lifelong member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Longs, South Carolina.
Carolyn was a loving grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Hancie Watson and the wife of the late Braxton Andersen. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Walker Watson.
Surviving are a daughter, Sonja Short and husband, Bob of Murphy; a son, Kin Andersen of Mars Hill, North Carolina; a brother, Bill Watson of Longs, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Peter Horne, Robert Short, Andy Andersen, Crystal Turner, Jason Andersen, and Zachary Andersen; 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter; and beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Longs, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Carolyn Andersen to the Buck Creek Baptist Church Storehouse, 11483 Highway 905 North, Longs, SC 29568.
Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 10, 2019