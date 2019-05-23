Carolyn H. Blake
North Myrtle Beach
Carolyn H. Blake passed away from cardiovascular complications and stroke. Carol was born in Bativa, New York to the late Wallace and Helen Warren. The family soon moved to Dearborn, Michigan and later, Carol married her high school sweetheart, Gerry Blake. They moved to Southern California where she worked as a secretary while Gerry finished college. In 1962 they moved back to Michigan to raise a family of three wonderful children. As empty-nesters, Carol and Gerry relocated to North Myrtle Beach, SC to enjoy their retirement in the sun and on the golf course.
Carol was pre-deceased by her brother Donald and Ralph Warren, and her son Matthew. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gerry Blake, her children Jeffery and his wife Sandi, their sons Rende and Rylie, daughter Kristin and her life partner Pete Martinez, sisters-in-law Rayda Warren and Judi Blayton, and brother-in-law Donald Blake and their extended families.
Carol enjoyed entertaining and socializing with many friends through golf, travel and church. She was a very active member of King of Glory Lutheran Church and loved her time singing in the church choir. Golf was a big part of her life, and she loved her home on the Tidewater golf course for over 20 years. She touched many lives with her caring and concern for people, and she will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at King of Glory Lutheran Church, North Myrtle Beach, SC.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory.com.
Published in The Sun News on May 23, 2019