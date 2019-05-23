Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Blake. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Memorial service 11:00 AM King of Glory Lutheran Church North Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Carolyn H. Blake

North Myrtle Beach

Carolyn H. Blake passed away from cardiovascular complications and stroke. Carol was born in Bativa, New York to the late Wallace and Helen Warren. The family soon moved to Dearborn, Michigan and later, Carol married her high school sweetheart, Gerry Blake. They moved to Southern California where she worked as a secretary while Gerry finished college. In 1962 they moved back to Michigan to raise a family of three wonderful children. As empty-nesters, Carol and Gerry relocated to North Myrtle Beach, SC to enjoy their retirement in the sun and on the golf course.

Carol was pre-deceased by her brother Donald and Ralph Warren, and her son Matthew. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gerry Blake, her children Jeffery and his wife Sandi, their sons Rende and Rylie, daughter Kristin and her life partner Pete Martinez, sisters-in-law Rayda Warren and Judi Blayton, and brother-in-law Donald Blake and their extended families.

Carol enjoyed entertaining and socializing with many friends through golf, travel and church. She was a very active member of King of Glory Lutheran Church and loved her time singing in the church choir. Golf was a big part of her life, and she loved her home on the Tidewater golf course for over 20 years. She touched many lives with her caring and concern for people, and she will be missed.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at King of Glory Lutheran Church, North Myrtle Beach, SC.

A guestbook is available at

Lee Funeral Home &





Carolyn H. BlakeNorth Myrtle BeachCarolyn H. Blake passed away from cardiovascular complications and stroke. Carol was born in Bativa, New York to the late Wallace and Helen Warren. The family soon moved to Dearborn, Michigan and later, Carol married her high school sweetheart, Gerry Blake. They moved to Southern California where she worked as a secretary while Gerry finished college. In 1962 they moved back to Michigan to raise a family of three wonderful children. As empty-nesters, Carol and Gerry relocated to North Myrtle Beach, SC to enjoy their retirement in the sun and on the golf course.Carol was pre-deceased by her brother Donald and Ralph Warren, and her son Matthew. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gerry Blake, her children Jeffery and his wife Sandi, their sons Rende and Rylie, daughter Kristin and her life partner Pete Martinez, sisters-in-law Rayda Warren and Judi Blayton, and brother-in-law Donald Blake and their extended families.Carol enjoyed entertaining and socializing with many friends through golf, travel and church. She was a very active member of King of Glory Lutheran Church and loved her time singing in the church choir. Golf was a big part of her life, and she loved her home on the Tidewater golf course for over 20 years. She touched many lives with her caring and concern for people, and she will be missed.A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at King of Glory Lutheran Church, North Myrtle Beach, SC.A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com Lee Funeral Home & Crematory.com Published in The Sun News on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close